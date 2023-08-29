🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Gameday Enhancements for 2023 Football Season

See below for a breakdown of gameday enhancements for the 2023 Kansas Football season:

The Jayhawks play host to seven home games in 2023, including the season opener against Missouri State on Friday, Sept. 1 under the lights at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks will host Illinois on Friday, Sept. 8, before taking on Big 12 opponents BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State throughout the 2023 season.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It’s officially football season as the Kansas Jayhawks kick off their season on Friday, Sept. 1 against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Fans can expect to see the return of popular and some new game day enhancements for the 2023 season.

New for 2023, all tickets and parking passes will be accessible via mobile device to increase efficiency. Fans are encouraged to download the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App and download tickets to their mobile wallet before arriving to the stadium to decrease wait times. For more information on mobile tickets and parking, including step-by-step directions to download your tickets, view the mobile tickets guide .

Help welcome the Jayhawks back to the Booth by joining us for the Hawk Walk! New for 2023, the Jayhawks will walk down “The Hill” to the locker room two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff. They will be dropped off near the Campanile, with Hawk Walk taking place as they walk down the Hill. Fans can line the walk and greet them as they arrive for the day’s game.

Concessions Happy Hour

Concessions Happy Hour is back! From 90 minutes to 30 minutes before kickoff, fans can enjoy concessions happy hour – an offer that allows fans to get items like hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, pretzels and beverages (sodas and beer) at a discounted price. The happy hour pricing can be found at these select stands on the lower-level concourse: 4, 6, 21, and 23.

New Concessions Offerings

Fans can expect to see some new food options around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including new additions Pizza Hut, Uplift Coffee and Biggs BBQ. All concessions are now 100% cash less and take all forms of credit and debit card, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Gameday on the Hill Presented by Electric Park

Enjoy the re-imagined Gameday on the Hill before every game during the 2023 home season. You will find entertainment from local cover bands and DJs, and food trucks at the bottom of the Campanile hill.

Gameday on the Hill will feature a fan tailgate that includes open-air and tented seating and socializing areas, TV’s, tailgating games, light snacks and a cash bar. Admission comes with one drink token which you will receive upon check-in. Non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages will be available. For more information, click here.Activities on the Hill begin three hours prior to kickoff. There’s fun for everyone, including an expanded Family Fun Zone including inflatables, tailgating games, kids activities and more on the practice fields.

Student Giveaways and Events

Students can expect a variety of giveaways and events throughout the 2023 season, including free student tailgates with food and activities for select games (Missouri State, UCF, Kansas State). There will also be student giveaways every game on a first-come, first-served basis, including a student jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans against Missouri State on Sept. 1.

Live Sideline Host

Returning from the 2022 season, Kansas Football games will feature a sideline personality to serve as an in-game host to help bring the energy on gamedays.

Pyrotechnics

As the Jayhawks take the field, the team entrance will feature the return of the “Hollow K” formation from the Marching Jayhawks for the team to run through in addition to added pyrotechnics.

K Club Flag Raising

Before each home game a former Kansas Jayhawk student-athlete will continue the tradition of raising the gameday flag on the north end of the stadium to honor the program’s history.

Stadium Signage Enhancements

Fans can also expect to see a new look around David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, with new branding and signage throughout the stadium.

With Friday night’s kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT, parking lots will not open to fans until 2 p.m. In addition, beginning mid-afternoon, some campus roads will become one-way thoroughfares to accommodate fan arrival to the game.

With portions of K-10 and 23rd Street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays. For more information on directions, parking, the clear bag policy and more, refer to the Kansas Football fan guide.

Fans needing assistance on game day can contact the KU Help line by texting “KUHELP” to 1-866-218-6864.

Fans looking to attend the season opener can purchase single-game tickets in advance to save money and avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $195. Tickets can be purchased here.