Kansas Athletics, Learfield Announce Launch of The Blueprint Original Content Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder LEARFIELD announced the launch of THE BLUEPRINT – an original, four-part content series providing fans an authentic, all-access look inside the 2022 Jayhawk football program under the direction of Head Coach Lance Leipold.

Fans can watch the trailer now at KUathletics.com. The four episodes of THE BLUEPRINT, presented by The University of Kansas Health System, will be released in its entirety on Thursday, April 28 on www.KUathletics.com.

Notably, two Kansas alumni help bring this new series to life. Rob Riggle, famed actor and comedian, will voice the series. Micah Brown, former wide receiver for the Jayhawks, having played on the 2008 Orange Bowl Team, will direct the four episodes. Brown, director of ESPN’s 30 for 30 Chuck and Tito and proud Kansas alumnus, worked closely with LEARFIELD Studios on developing the original series and first-of-its-kind for the Jayhawks.

“This next-generation partnership with LEARFIELD provides a unique opportunity to produce behind-the-scenes content that gives our constituents access to never-before-told stories,” said Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “I want to thank the LEARFIELD team for their professional guidance and support through this newly developed series. Launching THE BLUEPRINT series with Kansas Football was a unique opportunity to bring to life the building process underway with Lance Leipold. We look forward to introducing additional series for other programs in the days ahead.”

“It was an honor to collaborate with LEARFIELD Studios and Kansas Athletics on THE BLUEPRINT series,” said Brown. “I’m excited for fans to see the tangible steps that these players and coaches are taking to create a player-led team and how the team grew over the course of spring ball. I am committed to doing my part to help our program return to national prominence, and I hope that this project is the first of many that can assist in that journey. Rock Chalk!”

“Our content team, now operating as LEARFIELD Studios, is masterful at working with LEARFIELD’s school partners to create engaging content fans want to see and brand partners like The University of Kansas Health System want to be a part of,” said Marc Tuttle, general manager for Jayhawk Sports Properties, LEARFIELD’s team that manages the Kansas Athletics’ relationship and sponsorships. “I’m proud we can roll out a first-class project like THE BLUEPRINTto showcase the football program Coach Leipold is building in Lawrence – leveraged by the talents of KU alums Rob Riggle and Micah Brown.”

