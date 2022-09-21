🏈 Kansas Athletics Preparing for Large Crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With a large crowd expected to support the 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks Saturday against the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Athletics is taking additional steps to ensure that fans can enjoy a fun and positive gameday experience.

In preparation for the game, all available gates and metal detectors at Memorial Stadium will be open beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff to help ensure smooth entry into the game for fans with every ticket scanner also in use.

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets prior to arriving at the stadium to expedite the entry process.

Additionally, with portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and seek alternate routes.

There will also be a bus service available both from lot 54 on Irving Hill Road and from Downtown Lawrence, with two stops near downtown parking garages: 6th & New Hampshire and 7th & Vermont. The fare is $1 per person roundtrip. Parking fees in the downtown garages are waived on gamedays.

The Jayhawks are expected to arrive at the stadium at 8:45 a.m., for “Hawk Walk,” on the south end of Memorial Stadium, where fans can greet the team and cheer them on as they make their way into the locker room.

While on the south end of the stadium, fans can also take advantage of Gameday on the Hill and the Family Fun Zone. Gameday on the Hill features entertainment from local cover bands and DJs, along with a food truck at the bottom of the Campanile hill.

The Family Fun Zone on the practice field has an expanded presence this season with additional inflatables and student-athlete interaction in the area with several other KU athletic teams in attendance each game.

Once inside the stadium, fans will notice extra concessions on hand with product stocked to satisfy fan needs. In addition, there will be a concessions Happy Hour from 9:30 a.m., to 10:30 a.m.

This will include discounts on select food and beverage items, including beer at concession stands that are adjacent to sections 4 and 6 on the west side and 21 and 23 on the east side, on the lower levels only. Concession stands that are serving the happy-hour pricing will be properly designated with signage.

Re-entry will once again be available at designated gates. Fans must have their ticket “scanned-out” when exiting and must have their ticket scanned and pass through the security screening process to regain entry. Re-entry scanning takes place at Gates 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 18, 28 and 33 and starts with five minutes left in the second quarter and concludes with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to be on hand for a new pregame flag raising featuring Kansas Football alum Tony Sands.

Limited tickets for the game on Saturday are still available and can be purchased here. KU students may still purchase the Student Combo Pass or individual game tickets for $10 by clicking here and logging into their account. Students also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets based on availability on game day at the north east ticket booth of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

For more information on directions, parking, the clear bag policy and more, refer to the Kansas Football fan guide.