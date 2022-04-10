⚽ Kansas Beats Air Force 6-1 in Spring Exhibition

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Saturday at Rock Chalk Park, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Air Force Falcons 6-1. The exhibition was the third game of the spring for Kansas.

Following a slow start in the previous game, Kansas jumped out early on Air Force by scoring four first half goals. The Jayhawks led 4-0 heading into halftime.

Rylan Childers scored twice while Mya Sheridan, Olivia Winter, Maggie Gagné, and Moira Kelley each scored one goal.

Kansas will play its final two spring exhibition games at Rock Chalk Park. Next up will be a match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. CT.

QUOTABLE

Head coach Mark Francis

“Coming off the last game, our goal was to come out with a consistent energy and intensity from the first whistle. The girls did a good job of doing that. We came out with a good intensity and jumped out early to lead the game.

In the second half we decided to press them higher up the field and were successful forcing turnovers in their defensive half. We finished our opportunities very well and had several other good chances that their goalkeeper did a good job with.

I’m excited about the progress from the last game, especially in our offensive phases of play.”