⚾️ Kansas Comeback Falls Short at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kansas scored four runs in the ninth inning and had the go-ahead run on base, but the Missouri Tigers held on to defeat the Jayhawks 9-7 at Taylor Stadium Tuesday night.

Michael Brooks and Luke Leto each hit home runs in the ninth to close the gap and give the Jayhawks an opportunity to win the game.

The Jayhawks had opportunities all night offensively. KU left at least one runner on base in each of the first seven innings and in the ninth. Kansas, however, was only able to score in the first and ninth innings.

KU jumped out to a lead right away. With runners on first and second and one out in the first inning, junior Janson Reeder hit an RBI double off the top of the wall in right field to score a run. Freshman Kodey Shojinaga went from first to third on the double and came into score on a wild pitch. Senior Cole Elvis followed that up with an RBI single through the left side to score Reeder. The Jayhawks were ahead 3-0 before Missouri got a chance to bat.

Mizzou (25-19, 5-16 SEC) had an answer in the bottom of the first. After a walk and hit by pitch to start the inning, Luke Mann hit a three-run home run to tie the game. The Tigers ended up scoring another run on a failed pickoff attempt to lead 4-3 after an inning.

The Tigers continued their scoring with one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in both the sixth and seventh to stretch out their lead. Mann hit an RBI double in the fourth to score a run. Then, in the fifth an RBI single from Matt Garcia and a wild pitch led to two runs scoring. An RBI groundout in the sixth and RBI double in the seventh made the score 9-3.

The Jayhawks were down but not out as Brooks led off the ninth with a solo home run. Two batters later, Leto hit a two-run homer to close the gap to 9-6. Kansas loaded the bases with one out via a hit by pitch, walk and bunt single. Sophomore Chase Jans hit a sacrifice fly to right field to make the score 9-7. Freshman Jackson Kline was then hit by a pitch with two outs, loading the bases again. Brooks, who started the inning, popped up to shortstop to ultimately end the game.

Sophomore Steven Andrews started for Kansas and could not record an out. The Jayhawks turned to sophomore Gavin Brasosky, who gave four solid innings and allowed only one run out of the bullpen. Juniors Kolby Dougan and Ethan Bradford each had scoreless relief appearances.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Brock Lucas (4-0)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Steven Andrews (0-1)

Final line: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO

QUOTABLE

“We always show fight. That’s been a trademark of this team. Like we’ve said 100 times, it would be nice to fight when you’re in front instead of having to fight to get back. It comes down to how you think and how you prepare. We need some guys to step up on the mound and continue to have a great approach at the plate.” – Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald

NOTES

• Brooks extended his on-base streak to 16 games. Brooks had two hits in the game and has 12 multi-hit games this season. The home run was his fifth of the season.

• Shojinaga pushed his hitting streak to 11 games.

• Leto hit his sixth home run of the season.

• Jans had his nine-game hitting streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas (21-24, 6-12 Big 12) plays its final three games at home this weekend as it hosts Texas at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.