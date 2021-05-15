🛶 Kansas Competes at Big 12 Championship, Salisbury Earns Conference Recognition

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas rowing team competed against six other Big 12 crews in the conference championship, taking sixth place overall. Senior Laurel Salisbury was named to the All-Big 12 Rowing Team, as announced by the conference after the conclusion of the Championship.

"The end if always a roller coaster of emotions as some boats perform really well, others don’t … We celebrate our seniors who are graduating and the next generation gets championship experience to grow upon."

The First Varsity Eight commenced the regatta with Kansas posting a top-5 finish with a time of 7:17.945. The host Longhorns took first at 6:43.279, the Crimson Tide came in second at 6:56.907, the Volunteers in third at 7:03.563 and the Sooners in fourth at 7:14.121 just slightly ahead of the Jayhawks.

Next up was the Second Varsity Eight where Kansas, 7:36.074, finished seventh after being engaged in a tightly contested battle against Oklahoma, 7:31.346, and West Virginia, 7:34.560. Texas took the 2V8 crossing the finish line at 6:52.303, Tennessee took a silver finish at 7:10.357, Alabama’s bronze mark came with a time of 7:15.364 and fourth place belonged to Kansas State at 7:30.269.

The Jayhawks posted yet another top-5 finish in the First Varsity Four with a time of 8:25.400, finishing ahead of the Sooners at 8:32.786 and the Mountaineers in seventh at 8:55.171. The Longhorns notched first-place at 7:51.683, followed by the Crimson Tide at 8:06.949, the Volunteers in third with a mark of 8:16.405 and 8:20.052 for the fourth place Wildcats.

In the final race of the day the Second Varsity Four, Kansas finished yet again in the top-5. The Jayhawks’ fourth-place time of 8:18.583 placed them ahead of K-State in fifth at 8:24.141 and Oklahoma at 8:38.406. Yet again Texas notched the top mark at 7:34.77, Alabama finished second at 7:55.061 with Tennessee in third at 8:03.510.