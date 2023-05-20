⚾️ Kansas Drops Rubber Match to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2023 regular season came to a close on Saturday afternoon for Kansas with Texas Tech defeating the Jayhawks 15-1 in seven innings. True freshman Kodey Shojinaga collected his 19th multi-hit game of the season.

Texas Tech (37-19, 12-12 Big 12) stormed out to a big first inning lead on Saturday afternoon. The Red Raiders scored six runs in the frame on a 2-run homer by Kevin Bazzell and a grand slam from Hudson White.

The Red Raiders added another run on a bases loaded walk in the second inning. Then, in the fourth inning, three more runs crossed the plate on an RBI double and a 2-run homer off the bat of White for his second homer of the game.

In the fifth, Bazzell hit his second home run of the game and in the sixth he hit his third homer of the contest. His home run in the sixth stretched the lead to 15-0.

Sam Hunt hit an RBI double in the seventh to score Jackson Kline and give the Jayhawks their lone run of the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Zane Petty (3-0)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Gavin Brasosky (1-2)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 5 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

• Shojinaga had a pair of singles to tally his 19th multi-hit game of the season.

• Cooper Kelly extended his on-base streak to eight games.

• Mike Koszewski had his 14-game on-base streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas heads go to Arlington, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Kansas is the No. 8 seed and plays No. 1 seeded Texas at 12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 24.