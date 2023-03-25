⚾️ Kansas Drops Saturday’s Game to No. 24 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – After a tight game on Friday night, the No. 24-ranked TCU Horned Frogs scored early on Saturday to build a lead they would hold for the entire game in an 18-5 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks. Sophomore Chase Jans extended his hitting streak to 17 games in the setback.

The Horned Frogs got a pair of runners on base in the first via a hit by pitch and a walk. TCU’s Karson Bowen came up with two outs and hit a three-run homer that just cleared the wall in left field to give TCU a 3-0 lead.

In the second inning, Kansas loaded the bases with no outs on a double, throwing error and a single. Redshirt sophomore Texas Tech transfer Sam Hunt connected on an RBI single to left field which scored Cole Elvis. Michael Brooks was the next batter and he grounded into a double play. The double play scored a run to make the score 3-2, but that was all the Jayhawks would get.

The Horned Frogs scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning to extend their lead to 8-2. The five runs came on two hits, two errors, two hit by pitches and one walk.

Junior Cowley Community College transfer Janson Reeder continued his good performance at the plate on Saturday. He doubled in the third inning and hit an RBI triple into the right field corner in the fifth inning. The RBI triple scored Kodey Shojinaga and moved the score to 8-3.

TCU (14-9, 3-2 Big 12) loaded the bases in the sixth inning and then got a two-run single from Tre Richardson. The Horned Frogs added another run in the seventh to extend their lead to 11-3.

The Jayhawks were able to push two runs across in the eighth courtesy of a pinch-hit, 2-run single by Jans. The single extended Jans’ hitting streak to 17 games and made the score 11-5. TCU went on to add five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Junior Minnesota transfer Sam Ireland started on Saturday for Kansas. Ireland struggled with his control and was only able to go 1.1 innings. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on one hit, two walks and three hit by pitches. Three of the four unearned runs scored after he exited the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kole Klecker (4-2)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Sam Ireland (2-2)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

• Jans extended his hitting streak to 17 consecutive games, which is the longest of the sophomore’s career and the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Jans is hitting .359 during the streak. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and got a hit in his only at-bat.

• Reeder went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and RBI. He finished with multiple extra-base hits for the third time this season.

• Freshman Parker Grant made his first career appearance. He came out of the bullpen and allowed one run over 1.1 innings.

• Shojinaga finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. He now has three multi-hit games this season.

• Cranford recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season after going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

• Redshirt sophomore Wabash Valley College transfer Mike Koszewski had his 17-game on-base streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Kansas (8-13, 0-2 Big 12) will play the series finale against No. 24 TCU on Sunday afternoon. First pitch of the contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.