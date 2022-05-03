⚾️ Kansas Falls to Omaha on Tuesday Night

OMAHA, Neb. — On a chilly Tuesday night at Tal Anderson Field, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 9-0. Kansas was shutout for the first time this season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Harrison Kreiling (3-2)

Final line: 6.0+ IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 SO

Loss: Jake Adams (2-2)

Final line: 1.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

HOW IT HAPPENED

• After a scoreless first inning, Omaha scored six runs on six hits in the second inning. Five of those six runs were unearned after an error with one out in the inning.

• Omaha (20-21) added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a two-run single.

• Kansas threatened in the seventh inning by loading the bases but was unable to score.

UP NEXT

Kansas (18-27) will play Omaha again on Wednesday evening at 4:30 p.m. CT at Tal Anderson Field. The game will be streamed on OMavs.com and live audio can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.