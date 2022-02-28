🏈 Kansas Football to Host Spring Preview at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on April 9 at 1 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It’s officially spring football season at the University of Kansas. Head Coach Lance Leipold kicked off his first spring practice with the Jayhawks at 6 a.m. Monday morning with the first of 15 up-tempo practices. Spring practice will culminate in exciting fashion at 1 p.m. on April 9 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with the Kansas Football Spring Preview, where fans will get an up-close look at the 2022 Kansas Jayhawks on a day that will feature football and family fun.

Admission to the Spring Preview is free and no ticket required.

Memorial Stadium will be an exciting place to be during a picture-perfect time of year to feature the Jayhawks as they prepare for Leipold’s second season in 2022. Kansas fans are eagerly invited to attend and get an up-close look at the Jayhawks, while enjoying a day of fun.

On top of some good ol’ fashioned football, there will be no shortage of activities surrounding Memorial Stadium on a day loaded with family activities.

Fan activities and events scheduled for the day include:

The Kids Zone : Located on the team’s practice field, the Kids Zone will open at 11 a.m., and will consist of inflatables and interactive games. It will stay open until 1 p.m.

Live Music: There will be live music at the bottom of The Hill from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Surplus Sale : Kansas Athletics will also host a Surplus Sale on the east side of the stadium, giving fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment. There will be early access for Williams Education Fund members at 8 a.m., and the sale will open to the public at 9 a.m. and be available throughout the day.

A full schedule of events for a day full of family fun and football will be released in the coming weeks.

The Spring Preview will provide Jayhawk fans a great opportunity to see Leipold’s team in a fun, yet competitive setting. Kansas returns a wealth of talent, including the team’s top two leading rushers, top two passers, top three leading tacklers and eight of the nine top receivers from the 2021 team.

Season tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now, including the return of the popular Family Zone, where four season tickets can be purchased for $450.