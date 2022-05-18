⚾️ Kansas Heads to Austin for Final Regular Season Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Thu. 6:30 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (6-5, 4.43 ERA) LHP Pete Hansen (8-1, 3.08 ERA) Fri. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (1-8, 8.26 ERA) LHP Lucas Gordon (5-1, 2.66 ERA) Sat. 2:30 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (5-6, 6.56 ERA) TBA



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks play their final regular season series of the season this week as they travel to Austin, Texas, to face the No. 17 ranked Texas Longhorns. The series begins on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. CT on Longhorn Network.

The last six games of the series have all been played in Lawrence. Kansas earned a series sweep in 2019, while Texas swept the series in 2021.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna was ranked as the best shortstop in the Big 12 and the sixth best shortstop in the country by D1Baseball last week. Ahuna is hitting .394 this season which is the second highest batting average in the Big 12.

This past weekend against TCU, redshirt senior Caleb Upshaw hit home runs on back-to-back days. He has homered in consecutive games twice this season and leads the Jayhawks with 12 home runs this year.

Redshirt senior left-hander Daniel Hegarty will get the ball for KU on Thursday night. Hegarty transitioned from a reliever to a starter before conference play began. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA (56.0 IP/23 ER) in eight starts. Hegarty has earned the win in four of his last six starts.

UP NEXT

Kansas will either head to Arlington, Texas, for the Big 12 Tournament or its season will come to an end.