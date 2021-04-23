🛶 Kansas Heads to Iowa For Next Regatta
SOLON, Iowa – The Kansas rowing team gets back on the water Saturday, April 24 against host Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Drake. All three Big 10 schools are currently ranked in the top-20.
"I’d by lying if I didn’t say that we’ve had this date circled on our calendar since it was scheduled. Racing three top-20 programs is a huge opportunity for us to test our speed. The next time we expect to see three top-20 ranked teams is at the Big 12 Championship, so this is excellent prep for that event. Similarly both events are final only, giving us one time to get it right, to go out and see if we can produce high level speed amongst a tough field."Carrie Cook-Callen, head coach
The first boats of the regatta for the Jayhawks will launch at 9:10 a.m. with the Second Varsity Four, followed by the First Varsity Four at 9:30 a.m., the Second Varsity Eight at 9:50 a.m. and closing with the First Varsity Eight at 10:10 a.m. There will be live stream through the Big 10 Network+ and live scoring updates provided as well.
"Unfortunately, this weekend we will be without some contributors to our top boats as a large contingent of the travel squad comes out of quarantine. Because of the time away from training on the water since our races in Florida, we won’t have our normal crew this trip. Like with everything throughout the pandemic, we will adjust knowing that the women stepping in will be able to take advantage of their opportunity and help push Kansas down the course as fast as possible. "Coach Cook-Callen
Kansas has started the 2021 season off on a high note with numerous top-5 finishes in addition to back-to-back Big 12 Conference weekly honors for Boat of The Week. The 2V8 garnered the first honor on Thursday, April 1 with a time of 6:54.59 to leave the Sooners of Oklahoma behind at 7:09.34. The 1V8 was named Co-Boat of The Week for their third-place finish on day two of the Sunshine State Invite. Kansas battled tough water conditions through the seven-lane race to finish with a mark of 7:46.45 just behind second-place Clemson (7:36.88) and winning UCF (7:31.67).