🛶 Kansas Heads to Iowa For Next Regatta

"Unfortunately, this weekend we will be without some contributors to our top boats as a large contingent of the travel squad comes out of quarantine. Because of the time away from training on the water since our races in Florida, we won’t have our normal crew this trip. Like with everything throughout the pandemic, we will adjust knowing that the women stepping in will be able to take advantage of their opportunity and help push Kansas down the course as fast as possible. "

Coach Cook-Callen