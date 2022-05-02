⚾️ Kansas Heads to Omaha for Two-Game Midweek Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Omaha Tue. 6:30 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-1, 9.25 ERA) RHP Harrison Kreiling (2-2, 6.08 ERA) Wed. 6:30 p.m. CT LHP Sam Brady (0-3, 9.90 ERA) RHP Parker Weddle (0-0, 5.68 ERA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set to face Omaha for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday at Tal Anderson Field. Tuesday is a makeup game for a cancellation against Cincinnati earlier in the season.

Kansas (18-26) is seeking its 2,000th win in program history. The Jayhawks currently sit at 1,999 all-time victories. Head Coach Ritch Price has been at the helm for 579 of those wins.

Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his performance a week ago. He hit .500/.542/1.000 (11-for-22), with five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, four runs scored and two walks in five games last week against Air Force and West Virginia. Upshaw raised his batting average from .273 at the beginning of the week to .307 at the end of the week.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger has put together a 20-game on-base streak, which is the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He has recorded a hit in each of the last seven games and also in 31 of the last 33 games.

Josenberger is joined in the middle infield by sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna who is hitting .405 through 44 games this season. Ahuna’s .405 average is the second highest in the conference and ranks 20th in the country.

Both games will be streamed on OMavs.com and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Manhattan for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.