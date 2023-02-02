🏊‍♀️ Kansas Hosts Iowa State in Final Home Meet of the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas hosts Iowa State for its final home dual meet of the season on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3-4) at the Robinson Natatorium. Friday’s action will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a 9 a.m. start time on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are looking to bounce back after falling at Arkansas two weeks ago. Lezli Sisung claimed Big 12 Swimmer of the Week honors on Jan. 25, after placing second in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.

Kansas placed second in 11 of the 17 events raced, with freshman diver Lize van Leeuwen placing second in the 3–meter dive, scoring 286.10 points. Leeuwen and freshman Gabriela San Juan Carmona have both qualified for NCAA Zone Diving on March 6-9 in Minneapolis.

Last season, the Jayhawks knocked off Iowa State by a score of 180-120. Kansas placed first in 12 of the 18 events, winning both relays (400 freestyle and 200 medley). KU also swept the podium for the 100 freestyle event, as junior Claudia Dougan secured a first-place finish with a time of 51.65.

The dual meet versus Iowa State will be in honor of Dana Siler Wehrmann.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUSwimDive. Fans will also be able to watch a live stream of the event via the Kansas Swimming & Diving Facebook page.

ORDER OF EVENTS

Friday (5:00 p.m.)

3m Diving Prelims

200 Medley Relay (start at 6:00 PM)

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

3m Dive Finals

50 Free

Saturday (9:00 a.m.)

Platform Diving Exhibition

100 Free (start at 10:00 AM)

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

1m Diving

200 IM

400 Free Relay