⚽️ Kansas Hosts Texas Tech on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Soccer plays Texas Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks will be looking to win their second straight conference game.

Kansas (8-7-1, 1-4-1 Big 12) picked up its first conference win of the season on Thursday night. KU earned a 3-1 victory behind a career-high nine saves from redshirt freshman goalkeeper Hayven Harrison in her first career start.

Freshman midfielder Malin Janser scored her first career goal in the match. Janser took a shot from the right edge of the box and placed it over the goalkeeper’s head into the left corner of the goal. The goal came only 35 seconds after Janser checked into the game.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers also scored a goal and had an assist against Oklahoma. Childers’ goal came in the 54th minute on a free kick from about 20 yards out. She snuck the ball around the wall of defenders and just inside the left post.

Texas Tech (7-3-5, 3-1-2 Big 12) is currently riding a three-game winning streak with victories against Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State. The Red Raiders are sitting in third place in the Big 12 standings. They are led this season by Ashleigh Williams with seven goals and 14 points.

Kansas leads the all-time series 14-12-2 against Texas Tech. The Jayhawks have posted a 9-3-0 record against the Red Raiders in Lawrence. The last time the teams played at Rock Chalk Park was Sept. 25, 2020 when KU won 1-0. Kathryn Castro scored the game-winning goal for KU in the 80th minute of the match.

MATCH PROMOTION

Sunday will be Jayhawks for a Cure at Rock Chalk Park. KU will be wearing pink uniforms to raise awareness for breast cancer.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Dave Stewart (play-by-play) and Laura Jackson (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Manhattan next Friday (Oct. 21) to play Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.