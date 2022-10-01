🏈 Jayhawks Move to 5-0 With Dramatic Win Over Cyclones

A sellout homecoming crowd of 47,233, saw Kansas improve to 5-0 for the first time since the 2009 season. The Jayhawks are 2-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2008 season. Iowa State dropped to 3-2 and 0-2 in the Big 12.

Hishaw got Kansas on the scoreboard first with a four-yard touchdown run with 11:30 to play in the first half to make the score 7-0 in favor of the home team. The score capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive that took 3:59 off the clock. Hishaw rushed for 18 yards on the drive, while sophomore running back Devin Neal took a Daniels pitch and raced 30 yards earlier in the drive setting up Hishaw’s score, his fifth of the season.

Hishaw finished with 28 yards on eight carries and the score. Neal rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries to lead all rushers. Daniels was 7-of-14 in the air for 90 yards.

Kansas took advantage of a short field when sophomore Cobee Bryant recorded his second interception of the season at the Iowa State 19 yard line with 7:25 before intermission. Four plays later Daniels scored his fifth touchdown of the season with a two-yard rush off the left tackle to put Kansas up 14-0 with 5:25 before halftime.

Iowa State field goal kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals for the game including a 37-yarder that went wide left with 32 seconds remaining that would have tied the contest.

For the game, Kansas held Iowa State to 26 yards rushing on 30 carries, marking the lowest rushing yards gained by a Jayhawk opponent since KU held UTEP to four yards in 2009. It was the lowest by a conference foe since Nebraska rushed for 21 yards on Nov. 5, 2005.

The first quarter was a scoreless chess match. Late in the period, Iowa State drove to the Kansas 21, yet Gilbert’s 38-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.

Iowa State responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive and converted a muffed extra point attempt to make the score 14-8 in favor of Kansas with 2:51 left in the second quarter. Both teams posted late drives that ended up scoreless giving KU a 14-8 lead at the half.

Following a Kansas punt on its first drive of the second half, Iowa State drove 62 yards in 12 plays and kicked a 35-yard field goal to make the score 14-11 with 5:27 left in the third quarter and would eventually be the final score.

Kansas will next host TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) in a conference matchup Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on FS1.