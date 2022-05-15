🚣‍♂️ Rowing Places Fifth at Big 12 Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — With 27 points, Kansas placed fifth in the Big 12 Rowing Championships in Austin, Texas on Sunday, May 15. Kansas beat out Kansas State by five and West Virginia by 24 points to clinch fifth.

"A lot of little things came together to get this team racing as well as they did today. As recent as the last practice our athletes were engaged and learning. We’re hungry for more but proud of the progress made this season. "

Kansas started off strong with a second-place finish in the 3 Varsity 8+ when they finished with a time of 7:17.77, 26 seconds behind the 2022 conference champions Texas. This boat comprised of Danielle Brunig, Sarah Schulz, Grace Wallrapp, Amber Cayci, Mara Evans, Kelly Hagedorn, Laine Draper, Courtney Costain and Jessica Brewer.

The Jayhawks were able to come up in the middle of the field in the 2 Varsity 8+, with a time of 7:15.24, and 1 Varsity 8+ where they finished four seconds behind Oklahoma.

Senior Abigail Benedict earned All-Big 12 Rowing Team honors.

Kansas will learn if they qualify for the NCAA National Championship in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. CT in a selection show on NCAA.com.