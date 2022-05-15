🚣♂️ Rowing Places Fifth at Big 12 Championships
AUSTIN, Texas — With 27 points, Kansas placed fifth in the Big 12 Rowing Championships in Austin, Texas on Sunday, May 15. Kansas beat out Kansas State by five and West Virginia by 24 points to clinch fifth.
"A lot of little things came together to get this team racing as well as they did today. As recent as the last practice our athletes were engaged and learning. We’re hungry for more but proud of the progress made this season. "Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Kansas started off strong with a second-place finish in the 3 Varsity 8+ when they finished with a time of 7:17.77, 26 seconds behind the 2022 conference champions Texas. This boat comprised of Danielle Brunig, Sarah Schulz, Grace Wallrapp, Amber Cayci, Mara Evans, Kelly Hagedorn, Laine Draper, Courtney Costain and Jessica Brewer.
The Jayhawks were able to come up in the middle of the field in the 2 Varsity 8+, with a time of 7:15.24, and 1 Varsity 8+ where they finished four seconds behind Oklahoma.
Senior Abigail Benedict earned All-Big 12 Rowing Team honors.
Kansas will learn if they qualify for the NCAA National Championship in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. CT in a selection show on NCAA.com.
"Today's races were an incredible show of how much Kansas has progressed over this season and the past few years. Our team has gotten stronger, with boats beating teams we haven't even come close to in the past. Even though us seniors are leaving, we are so excited to leave this legacy and watch the athletes and coaches continue to grow. Rock Chalk!!"Senior Julia Isbell