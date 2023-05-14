Kansas Places Sixth at Big 12 Rowing Championship

Texas won the Big 12 Championship with 98 points after sweeping the event with a first-place finish in each race. Tennessee was second with 76 points, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Kansas and West Virginia.

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas accumulated 35 team points on Sunday morning to finish in sixth place at the 2023 Big 12 Rowing Championships.

"Our coaches were extremely proud in the approach of the team headed into these last two weeks. We had good focus and executed much closer to our potential. Our upperclassmen provided good leadership, and our newer athletes raced really maturely. We are poised for a great next season."

The racing began with a good result for the Jayhawks, who finished as the runner up in the 3 Varsity 8 race in a time of 6:55.536. KU’s boat of Rylee Crowell, Mara Evans, Jadyn Jay, Taylor Lindberg, Emma Steiner, Gracyn Rains, Melia Martin, Laine Draper and Riley Shoots edged Tennessee for second place, finishing only behind Texas.

Kansas also made the medal stand in the 1 Varsity 4, placing third. The Jayhawks team of Danielle Brunig, Grace Wallrapp, Ava Black, Kara Lyons and Jacie Goff finished in a time of 7:27.262, trailing only Texas and Tennessee.

Kansas finished fifth in the 2 Varsity 4 in a time of 7:31.758 before racing concluded with two final eight-person boat races. KU took seventh in the 2 Varsity 8 with a time of 7:00.671, while placing sixth in the 1 Varsity 8, crossing the line in 6:45.763.