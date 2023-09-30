⚽️ Kansas Plays No. 21 Texas at Rock Chalk Park Sunday



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer will look to stay unbeaten at home as it hosts the No. 21-ranked Texas Longhorns on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Kansas (3-3-6, 0-2-2) notched its sixth draw of the season on Thursday night in a 0-0 scoreless draw against Baylor. The six draws this season are the most in a single season in program history. KU is one of 10 schools with at least six ties in 2023.

The Jayhawks held a 20-16 advantage on shots in the match against Baylor on Thursday. Senior Mackenzie Boeve, sophomore Maree Shinkle and freshman Caroline Castans all set a new career high for shots in the game. Super-senior Melania Pasar also made seven saves in the contest to tally her third clean sheet of the season.

Goalkeeping has been a strong point for Kansas this season, with Pasar being one of the main reasons. Pasar leads the Big 12 with 56 saves and is tied for the best save percentage in the conference (.848). Her 56 saves rank 30th in the country and her .848 save percentage is 34th nationally. As a team, KU has a save percentage of .861, which is first in the conference and 19th in the nation.

Kansas and Texas have met every year since 1996. Texas holds a 19-8-3 record in the all-time series, including a 4-1-1 mark in the previous six matchups. Prior to that Kansas won four of five matches from 2014-2017. The last KU victory came in the season opener on Sept. 11, 2020, in Austin with a 1-0 shutout win. Ceri Holland scored a goal in the 81st minute to push the Jayhawks past the Longhorns.

Texas (7-3-2, 1-2-1) entered this week ranked No. 21 in both the United Soccer Coaches poll and the TopDrawerSoccer poll. On Thursday night, Texas played West Virginia to a 0-0 draw. The shutout was the seventh of the season for Longhorns goalkeeper Mia Justus. Offensively, Texas is led by Lexi Missimo and Trinity Byars who have 14 goals and 11 goals, respectively.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday will be Kansas soccer’s mental health awareness game. The Big 12 and its member institutions highlight student-athlete mental health awareness in the fall and spring semesters with a weeklong advocacy campaign. Players will be wearing ‘Beak the Stigma’ shirts during pregame warmups and staff will have on ‘Beak the Stigma’ pins.

The first 250 fans in attendance on Sunday will receive KU-branded socks for SOC-tober.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Dave Stewart (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to TCU for a match on Thursday, Oct. 5. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.