👟 Kansas Posts Strong Performances at Jayhawk Classic Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field held its fourth meet of the indoor season and final at home on Friday at the Jayhawk Classic Invitational, where the Jayhawks won 19 events and had several strong performances inside Anschutz Pavilion.

The Jayhawk Classic Invitational served as Kansas’ final home meet of the indoor season, as Kansas gets set to compete in six meets in six different states, beginning with the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Feb. 3-4.

On Friday, Kansas sophomore Clayton Simms moved his way into fourth nationally in the men’s pole vault, by clearing a personal best 5.62m (18-5.25 ft.). Simms made it over his first three bars of the day before missing twice at 5.62m (18-5.25 ft.). Simms would ultimately clear the height on his final attempt, besting his previous best of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.) set at last week’s Washburn Rust Buster.

With Simms, the Jayhawks took seven of the top-eight marks in the men’s pole vault, as freshman Ashton Barkdull (5.26m (17-3 ft.)), and sophomores Jake Freidel (5.16m (16-11 ft.)) and Alexander Jung (5.16m (16-11 ft.)) all cleared personal bests.

Devin Loudermilk continued his strong sophomore season on Friday, jumping a personal best 2.16m (7-1 ft.) to win the event. Loudermilk has now sent personal bests in two meets this season, while his new mark of 2.16m (7-1 ft.) ranks seventh in the country.

In the men’s shot put, senior Patrick Larrison made an impressive showing by throwing a personal best 19.55m (64-1.75 ft.), which came on his fifth attempt to win the event. Larrison’s mark puts him 10th in the NCAA this season, while besting his previous personal best of 18.59m (61-0 ft.).

On the track, Kansas saw several ­fast times, including Kansas’ 4×400 meter relay team of Michael Joseph, AJ Green, Ethan Fogle and Grant Lockwood winning in 3:11.63, which ranks 40th in the NCAA this season.

In the men’s 600 meters, Joseph also ran to a first-place finish in 1:18.32, with Lockwood right behind in second in 1.19:23. In the women’s 600 meters, junior Aaliyah Moore ran away with the race in 1:31.53.

Senior Gabrielle Gibson showed her speed in the sprints, winning both the women’s 60 meters finals in 7.55 and the women’s 60 meter hurdles finals in 8.38.

Kansas will return to action next weekend when they travel to the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska Feb. 3-4.