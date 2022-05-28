👟 Kansas Qualifies Six Individuals, One Relay for NCAA Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Kansas track and field will be represented by six individuals and one relay at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships, as the Jayhawks finished their weekend at the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.

Kansas punched four more tickets on Saturday, bringing its total to 12 individuals across six events. The Jayhawks will be represented by Alexander Jung (decathlon), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Clayton Simms (pole vault), Alexandra Emilianov (discus), Rylee Anderson (high jump), Honour Finley (800 meters, 4×400 meter relay), Mariah Kuykendoll (4×400 meter relay), Anna Siemens (4×400 meter relay) and Satanya Wright (4×400 meter relay).

The Jayhawks found their groove early on Saturday afternoon when Emilianov qualified in the women’s discus with the second-farthest throw in the West region of 58.47m (191-10 ft.). Emilianov has competed at the NCAA Outdoor Championships three times, where she earned All-American honors in each appearance.

As Emilianov clinched her spot, Anderson qualified in the women’s high jump, coming out of the West Region tied with the best clearance of 1.81m (5-11.25 ft.). Anderson was perfect on the day, clearing all three bars on her first attempts.

In the women’s 800 meters, Finley ran her way to a new school record with a time of 2:03.87. Finley’s time breaks the school record of 2:04.43 set by Whitney Adams in 2016, as Finley qualifies for the NCAA Championships for the first time in the 800 meters.

Kansas closed out the night with a very impressive performance in the 4×400 meter relay, as the team of Kuykendoll, Siemens, Wright and Finley finished in 3:32.41, placing them eighth in the West region. Their time was nearly five seconds faster 3:37.38 set at the Texas Relays.

Sophomore Lona Latema put together a strong race in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase by running a 10:16.90, which placed her 15th. Her time was just off her personal best of 10:14.78 set at the Drake Relays earlier this year.

Kansas’ will now compete at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on June 11-14.