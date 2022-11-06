Kansas Rowing Sweeps Jayhawk Jamboree in Dominant Fashion

Each of the four races was four kilometers in length, and Kansas had at least the top two placings in each of the days four races.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Rowing team put forth a dominating performance on Sunday at the Jayhawk Jamboree, winning each of the four races over Creighton and Kansas State. The event was held at Burcham Park in Lawrence, with racing taking place on the Kansas River.

"Top to bottom, there is something to be excited about in every part of our program. We have a lot of young women taking steps forward in their speed and many of them are just now getting their first racing experience as a Jayhawk. Our upperclassmen raced well and showed poise even when things weren’t perfect. I’m proud of the entire Kansas Rowing team for their effort, not only today, but all throughout the fall."

In the first race of the day, KU had three of the top four times in the Collegiate Novice 8, including a first-place finish for the ‘A’ boat with a time of 14:42.67. That boat consisted of coxswain Becca Maffei, Aylin Schafer, Rory Brennan, Greta Valiukeviciute, Elanna. Aaron, Alessandra Vedder, Jordan Zenner, Gracyn Rains and Emma Parsons. The Kansas ‘A’ boat finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Kansas ‘B’ which was second in 15:17.24 while K-State ‘A’ took third in 15:21.50. Rounding out the first race were Kansas ‘C’ in 16:02.66 and Creighton ‘A’ in 17:17.16.

The Jayhawks strong start continued in the Collegiate Varsity 4 as KU had each of the first four fastest times and all five boats finished in the top seven. Each of KU’s first four finished in under 16 minutes, led by the ‘A’ boat of coxswain Audrey Owens, Alaina Ronning, Amber Cayci, Laine Draper and Liz Weber, in 15:23.58, six seconds ahead of the ‘B’ boat in 15:29.45. The ‘C’ boat had a time of 15:41.01 and the ‘D’ boat finished in 15:46.39.

Following a break in the action, the teams returned to the river and faced more windy conditions in the final two races of the day, starting with the Collegiate Novice 4. Kansas had three boats in the event and each placed in the top four, led by the ‘A’ boat of coxswain Becca Maffei, Rory Brennan, Greta Valiukeviciute, Jordan Zenner and Aylin Schafer, which finished in a time of 16:32.46. The Kansas ‘B’ boat was second in 16:47.48 and the ‘C’ boat finished fourth with a time of 17:39.33.

The day closed with the Collegiate Varsity 8 and again the Jayhawks took top billing with the top two boats and three in the top five. KU’s ‘A’ boat featuring coxswain Audrey Owens, Amber Cayci, Alaina Ronning, Kai Alexander, Laine Draper, Grace Wallrapp, Melia Martin, Shay Pemberton and Stella Warren won the race in a time of 14:15.87, while the ‘B’ boat was close behind in a time of 14:21.20. Kansas ‘C’ placed fifth, finishing with a time of 14:46.07.

The Jayhawk Jamboree concludes the 2022 fall racing schedule for Kansas Rowing. The Jayhawks will return to competition in the spring, with the full schedule expected to be released soon.