🏀 Kansas Set for First-Ever Matchup with Big 12 Newcomer BYU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks welcome Big 12 newcomer BYU to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Wayne Simien (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

Kansas enters its final game in January with an overall record of 10-10, which includes a 3-6 mark through the first half of Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks were defeated 60-55 on Jan. 27 at Oklahoma in their last game, falling to 0-5 on the road during league play.

KU has been a much better team at home all season, holding an 8-1 record at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 3-1 at home in league play, including wins over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10 and Iowa State, who was receiving votes in the AP Top 25, on Jan. 24. Kansas also defeated Nebraska at home on Dec. 20 to close out non-conference play.

The Jayhawks have faced six nationally ranked opponents this season and KU holds the No. 2 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Jan. 28. Kansas is 1-5 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10. The win was KU’s first league win of the season and the Jayhawks’ first win over a top-five opponent since 2009.

Wednesday’s game will be the first all-time meeting between Kansas and BYU in women’s basketball. The Cougars are one of four new schools in the Big 12 this season, and the first one that Kansas has faced.

BYU comes to Lawrence with a record of 12-9 (2-6 Big 12) following a 67-65 loss at then-No. 4 Kansas State on Jan. 27. The Cougars, who rank No. 2 in the league in three-point percentage (37.6%) are 1-7 in true road games this season.

During Wednesday night’s game, Kansas Athletics will honor Vickie Adkins as part of the Marian E. Washington Trailblazer Series. Adkins competed at KU from 1983-86 and still ranks No. 6 in career scoring and No. 7 in career rebounding at Kansas. The Trailblazer Series was started in 2020 to recognize notable accomplishments of African American Jayhawks during Black History Month.

Wyvette Mayberry poured in a season-high 21 points in her home state on Jan. 27 as KU fell 60-55 at Oklahoma. It was her ninth game scoring in double figures this season and fifth 20-point game during her two seasons at Kansas. Mayberry has started all 20 games this year and ranks fifth on the team with 9.9 points per game.

S’Mya Nichols has remained consistent throughout her freshman season, most recently scoring 15 points on Saturday at OU. Nichols has scored in double figures 17 times this season, including eight-straight games, and her scoring average of 14.1 points per game is the highest of any freshman at Kansas in head coach Brandon Schneider’s tenure.

Zakiyah Franklin extended her streak of scoring in double figures to six-straight games after totaling 13 points at Oklahoma. Franklin is second on the team at 11.6 points per game, while ranking No. 9 in program history with 1,767 career points and No. 4 with 472 career assists.

Taiyanna Jackson had four blocked shots and a game-high 14 rebounds at OU, her second-highest total of the season. Jackson is averaging just shy of a double-double with 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, which is second in the conference. Jackson is No. 5 in school history with 885 career rebounds and No. 2 with 253 blocked shots.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

Kansas opens play in February with a road trip to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU. Tipoff from Schollmaier Arena is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.