🏈 Kansas Spring Preview Set for Saturday Afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Football team will conclude spring practice on Saturday with its Spring Preview, scheduled for 1 p.m., at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks, who opened spring practice on Feb. 28, have practiced 14 times since then and will conclude their spring work on Saturday with their Spring Preview.

The team will be broken up into the White and Blue teams with offense representing the White Team and defense serving as the Blue Team. There will be some practice drills and situational work, before the team scrimmages to close out the Preview.

Following the action, the team will sign autographs on the east sideline of the field. Spring posters will be provided for fans to have signed.

The Spring Preview will serve as the first-ever under Coach Lance Leipold, who was introduced as the new Kansas Football coach at the 2021 Spring Game at Memorial Stadium. Leipold and the Jayhawks had one of the youngest rosters in the nation last year with 76 players who were two years or less removed from high school.

Some notable returners for the Jayhawks on offense are quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean, running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw, wide receivers Lawrence Arnold, Trevor Wilson, Luke Grimm and Steven McBride and offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, Earl Bostick Jr., Michael Ford and Bryce Cabeldue.

Defensively, the Jayhawks return several statistical leaders in defensive linemen Sam Burt and Caleb Sampson, linebackers Rich Miller and Gavin Potter, safety Kenny Logan Jr., and cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson.

Gates for the game will open at noon. There will also be a Family Fun Zone on the practice fields, along with live music for fans to enjoy, beginning at 11 am. No ticket is required and parking is free and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Spring Preview is part of “Wave the Wheat Weekend” on the campus of the University of Kansas, featuring three home baseball and softball games, the FNSA Powwow and Indigenous Cultures Festival at the Lied Center and the Men’s Basketball National Championship Parade, presented by FNBO.