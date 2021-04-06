⚾ Kansas Sweeps Doubleheader Against Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (17-11, 1-5 Big 12) used a pair of brilliant starting pitching performances and a relentless offense to sweep the doubleheader against the Texas Southern Tigers (7-19, 6-6 SWAC), 8-1 and 8-0, Tuesday evening at Hoglund Ballpark.

Game One: Kansas 8, Texas Southern 1

The Kansas Jayhawks took game one of the doubleheader, 8-1, against Texas Southern. Errors hurt the Tigers as they had five of them that led to six unearned runs.

Everhett Hazelwood started on the mound and gave Kansas six shutout innings. The righty struck out four and only gave up three hits on his way to earning his second win of the season.

In the third inning, Maui Ahuna and Skyler Messinger singled and doubled before being brought home by Nolan Metcalf. Metcalf would eventually come around to score on a walk by James Cosentino giving Kansas a 3-0 lead after three.

The Jayhawks would blow the game open in the bottom of the fifth after the first three batters reached, loading the bases for Kansas with no outs.

Jack Wagner hit a deep fly ball that resulted in two runs being scored, before Ahuna drove in another on a RBI double. Two more runs came in off an error in right field, giving the Jayhawks an 8-0 lead.

Texas Southern got on the board in the top of the eighth, trimming the lead to 8-1.

Freshman Sam Brady came in for Hazelwood in the seventh inning and finished out the game for Kansas. His three innings pitched in one game is a new career high, and his three strikeouts ties his career high. He also earned his first career save.

Ahuna led the way for Kansas offensively. The shortstop went 3-for-5 from the plate with a RBI double. Tavian Josenberger went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and while Anthony Tulimero went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Game Two: Kansas 8, Texas Southern 0

Kansas’ offense came out swinging in game two of the doubleheader and didn’t let up against the Tigers’ pitching staff.

Steve Washilewski pitched a gem for Kansas in game two of the doubleheader, finishing with five scoreless innings while only allowing two base runners.

The Jayhawks started red hot in game two putting up four runs in the bottom of the first. The Tigers hit two batters and allowed a hit to load the bases for Brett Vosik. Vosik cleared the bases with his first triple of the season into deep center. Anthony Tulimero drove in Vosik with a sacrifice fly to give Kansas a 4-0 lead.

KU added four more runs in the second behind a ground rule double by Ahuna and a Messinger single. The Jayhawks loaded the bases again for Vosik who drove in a run. Tulimero singled to right to bring home Kansas’ final run of the inning and giving them an 8-0 advantage.

Those eight early runs were the Jayhawks’ only offense, but it would prove to be more than enough. The Kansas pitching staff held back the Tigers offense, only allowing two runners in scoring position.

Daniel Hegarty came in to close the door for Kansas in the ninth. The lefty struck out two in route to a one-two-three inning, capping off the shutout for the Jayhawks.

Vosik led the Jayhawks offensively, driving in four runs and going 2-for-3 from the plate. Messinger and Josenberger both recorded multi-hit games with Messinger scoring twice and driving in one.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners April 9-11 at L. Dale Mitchell Park.