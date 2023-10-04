⚽️ Kansas Takes on No. 23 TCU in Fort Worth Thursday



FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas soccer hits the road to play the No. 23-ranked TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium. The match is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas (3-4-6, 0-3-2) dropped its first game at home this season after a 2-1 defeat to No. 21 Texas on Sunday, Oct. 1. Freshman Caroline Castans scored her first career goal in the 86th minute of the match. Castans joined fellow freshman Montelene Dymond and Olivia Page in scoring her first goals this season. Eight of 20 KU goals this season have come in the final 15 minutes of the match.

Kansas has played close games all season. All four of Kansas’ losses have been one-goal matches. Also, KU has set a new single season program record with six draws. The previous high for draws in a season was four in 2007 and 2016. Kansas is one of 14 Division I programs with at least six draws in 2023.

Goalkeeping has been a strong point for Kansas this season. The team has posted the second highest save percentage in the Big 12 and it ranks 29th in the nation (.844). The Jayhawks have allowed 0.9 goals per game through 13 matches, which is tied for the fifth fewest in the Big 12.

Super-senior Melania Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves (58), she is second in save percentage (.829) and is sixth in the league in goals against average (0.94). Her 58 saves this season rank 36th in the country and she has at least five saves in seven matches this season.

TCU holds a 7-5-3 advantage in the all-time series against Kansas. TCU has won the last four matchups, including a 1-0 regular-season win in Lawrence and a victory in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Big 12 Championship a season ago. The Jayhawks’ most recent win against TCU came on November 10, 2019 in the Big 12 Championship title match courtesy of Mandi Duggan’s goal in the 55th minute (W, 1-0).

The Horned Frogs enter the week ranked No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. TCU is 8-3-2 on the season and 4-0-1 in Big 12 action. They come into Thursday’s match on a five-game winning streak. Lauren Kellett is the starting goalkeeper for the third-straight season and ranks third in the conference in goals against average (0.85). Gracie Brian and Seven Castain lead the offensive attack, combining for 11 of TCU’s 20 goals this season.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Lawrence to host Houston on Sunday, Oct. 8. The match from Rock Chalk Park is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.