⛳ Kansas to Open Spring Hosting the Match in the Desert

Tournament: 2024 Match in the Desert

Course: Prospector Course – Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club

Par/Yards: 72/6,349

When: Jan. 22

Participating Teams: #26 Arizona, #21 Arizona State, Baylor, #43 KANSAS and #5 UCLA

Live Stats: Golfstat

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN, Ariz. – Kansas Women’s Golf will open its 2024 spring season hosting the Match in the Desert on Monday, January 22. The 18-hole stroke play event will take place at the Prospector Course at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Superstition Mountain, Arizona.

The Jayhawks will play host to the event for the third-consecutive year as the team finished fifth at last year’s tournament, led by a sixth-place finish from junior Johanna Ebner. The 18-hole event will be played at Prospector Course, playing at 6,349 yards as a par 72. The field includes five teams, four of which are ranked in the Spikemark Top 50 rankings.

“We are excited to host again in the desert,” said third-year Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle. “We’ve had a great practice trip leading up to the event and feel that we have a great group set for Monday. We’re grateful to travel the team and have three individuals eligible to compete.”

Kuhle and the Jayhawks will travel a lineup of senior Hanna Hawks, juniors Jordan Rothman, Lauren Clark, Johanna Ebner, Lily Hirst, sophomore Amy DeKock and freshmen Lyla Louderbaugh and Lauren Pham, who will make her collegiate debut.

“We believe that this really prepares us for a great upcoming spring season,” Kuhle added. “To play with UCLA, who is ranked fifth is a wonderful experience for this group and something we look forward to. Competing against the best will help us improve moving forward.”

The Jayhawks, who were ranked as high as No. 18 in the country last fall, look to capitalize on their record-breaking fall season. The team set new program records for team 54-hole and 18-hole scores, which also included an 18-hole freshman record (67; -5) from Louderbaugh. Rothman led the charge for Kansas and claimed her first collegiate title at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate (10.8.23), an event where she also broke the individual 54-hole scoring record with an 11-under 205.

Kansas will kick off play at 10:00 a.m. CT and be paired with No. 5 UCLA. Kansas’ three individuals will tee off at 9:40 a.m. Live scoring for the 18-hole event will be available on Golfstat, while fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Women’s Golf Twitter (X) account.