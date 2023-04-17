⚾️ Kansas to Play Air Force Tuesday and Wednesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Air Force Tue. 6 p.m. CT LHP Gavin Brasosky (0-1, 6.60 ERA) RHP Ben Weber (1-0, 5.74 ERA) Wed. 3 p.m. CT TBA TBA



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas will continue its nine-game homestand this week when it hosts Air Force for two midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and Wednesday will begin at 3 p.m. CT.

Kansas (17-18, 5-7 Big 12) enters the week following a 21-18 setback to K-State on Sunday. The 39 combined runs were the most ever in a game between the two schools and the most in a Big 12 game since 2008. The 18 runs scored by Kansas were its most in a home game since 2017 and most in a home conference game since 1998. The Jayhawks got off to a 7-0 start at Hoglund Ballpark this season, which was the best start since KU began the 2009 home campaign with a record of 14-0.

Senior Cole Elvis is riding a 12-game hitting streak. He is slashing .377/.459/.755 with five doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs, 11 runs and eight walks during that stretch. The Vacaville, California, native was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on April 10 after hitting a home run in each of the three games at West Virginia. He is batting .367 in Big 12 play this season with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in 12 games.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga has posted a team-best .379 batting average this season. That also ranks as the fourth highest in the Big 12. Over the last 13 games, Shojinaga is slashing .431/.468/.621 with five doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, 14 runs scored and four walks. He has raised his batting average from .311 to .379 over that stretch.

Kansas and Air Force have met 10 times, with KU holding a 7-3 advantage. Last season, the teams played at the Air Force Academy and split a two-game midweek series. Air Force won game one before Kansas won game two 13-9 behind a huge day from Nolan Metcalf. Metcalf finished the day 5-for-5 with a career-high three doubles, his first career grand slam and career highs of six RBIs and five runs scored.

Air Force (16-21, 9-9 Mountain West) is currently in fourth place in the Mountain West. The Falcons come to Lawrence after dropping two of three games to Nevada. They are led offensively by Sam Kulasingam who is hitting .420 with 19 doubles this season.

PROMOTIONS

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the program’s Salute to Service series to celebrate our nation’s military members and first responders.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Hanni (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas wraps up its season long nine-game homestand this weekend when #24 Oklahoma State comes to Lawrence. First pitch on Friday evening is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.