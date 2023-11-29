👟 Kansas Track and Field Set to Host Season Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team will be opening their indoor season by hosting the Bob Timmons Challenge on December 1-2 in Anschutz Pavilion.

In last year’s Bob Timmons Challenge, the Jayhawks dominated the competition, highlighted by 11 different first place finishes. Of these winners, Gabby Hoke, Clayton Simms, Tayton Klein, Devin Loudermilk, Jaden Patterson and Tori Thomas will all be back in action at this year’s meet competing in their respective events.

The Jayhawks will also have various new faces in the mix, with five men and 12 women competing for their first time in a Kansas uniform. Among them will be pole vaulter Luke Knipe, who transferred to Kansas from Penn State, where he currently holds both the indoor pole vault records (17-8.5, 5.40m indoor and 17-5.75, 5.33m outdoor). During his time in Happy Valley, he also became the first athlete in program history to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

On the women’s side, New Mexico Junior College transfers Aaliyah Lindsay and Deshana Skeete will be competing for Kansas in the long jump and 60 respectively. These two were a part of the team that was back-to-back NJCAA National Champions in 2023, and both Lindsay and Skeete each have two Indoor-All American and two Outdoor-All American individual titles to their names.

There will be three Kansas women competing unattached, including transfers Erica Ellis (pole vault, Stephen F. Austin) and Yoveinny Mota (hurdles/sprints, Arkansas) as well as returner Gabrielle Gibson, who will also be competing in the 60 and 60mH alongside Mota.

Returning indoor qualifiers Loudermilk and Simms will be competing on Saturday in high jump and pole vault respectively. Meanwhile, returning outdoor qualifiers Klein, Alexander Jung, Cameron Wilmington, and Dimitrios Pavlidis will also be competing in Saturday’s meet.

Friday’s events will kick off at 10 a.m. CT with the 60m dash for the start of the men’s heptathlon. The women’s multi’s will begin shortly after at 10:30 a.m. with their pentathlon 60m dash. Saturday will kick off at 10:30 a.m., with the continuation of the men’s heptathlon. Field events will start at 11 a.m. with the men’s weight throw. To access the full schedule of events for both Friday and Saturday, click here.

Fans are also encouraged to follow along with live results