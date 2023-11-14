🏊‍♀️ Kansas Travels to Columbia for Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kansas Swimming and Diving is set for a midseason road trip to Columbia, Missouri to compete at the Mizzou Invite, a three-day event hosted at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Nov. 15-17.

The Jayhawks are set for the midseason invite after a 187-113 defeat in their most recent dual against Nebraska. The three-day event in Missouri will begin each day with preliminaries in the morning session, followed by finals in the evening. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, with finals to follow at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Last week, freshman diver Shiyun Lai was tabbed Big 12 Co-Diver of the Week after finishing first in the one-meter event against Nebraska with a point total of 293.18.

Live scoring for the event will be available on Meet Mobile, while fans can tune in to SECN+ for Wednesday and Thursday’s action. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving X account. A complete schedule of events is listed below.

ORDER OF EVENTS:

Prelims: 7:30 warm-up, 9:30 Competition Start

Finals: 4:00 warm-up, 5:30 Competition Start

*Times above are set for all three days

Wednesday, November 15

Prelims

100 Fly

500 Free

200 IM

50 free

Women’s 3M Diving – 12:30 PM

Finals

200 Free Relay

100 Fly

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

400 Medley Relay

Women’s 3M Diving – 6:30 PM

Thursday, November 16

Prelims

400 IM

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

Women’s 1M Diving – 12:30 PM

Finals

200 Medley Relay

400 IM

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

800 Free Relay

Women’s 1M Diving – 5:30 PM

Friday, November 17

Prelims

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

Women’s Platform Diving – 12:00 PM

Finals

1650 Free*

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

Women’s Platform Diving – 1:45 PM