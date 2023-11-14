🏊♀️ Kansas Travels to Columbia for Mizzou Invite
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Kansas Swimming and Diving is set for a midseason road trip to Columbia, Missouri to compete at the Mizzou Invite, a three-day event hosted at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Nov. 15-17.
The Jayhawks are set for the midseason invite after a 187-113 defeat in their most recent dual against Nebraska. The three-day event in Missouri will begin each day with preliminaries in the morning session, followed by finals in the evening. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, with finals to follow at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Last week, freshman diver Shiyun Lai was tabbed Big 12 Co-Diver of the Week after finishing first in the one-meter event against Nebraska with a point total of 293.18.
Live scoring for the event will be available on Meet Mobile, while fans can tune in to SECN+ for Wednesday and Thursday’s action. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving X account. A complete schedule of events is listed below.
ORDER OF EVENTS:
Prelims: 7:30 warm-up, 9:30 Competition Start
Finals: 4:00 warm-up, 5:30 Competition Start
*Times above are set for all three days
Wednesday, November 15
Prelims
100 Fly
500 Free
200 IM
50 free
Women’s 3M Diving – 12:30 PM
Finals
200 Free Relay
100 Fly
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
400 Medley Relay
Women’s 3M Diving – 6:30 PM
Thursday, November 16
Prelims
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
Women’s 1M Diving – 12:30 PM
Finals
200 Medley Relay
400 IM
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
800 Free Relay
Women’s 1M Diving – 5:30 PM
Friday, November 17
Prelims
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
Women’s Platform Diving – 12:00 PM
Finals
1650 Free*
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay
Women’s Platform Diving – 1:45 PM