Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
Buy Tickets Shop Gear
Open Search
Women's Swim & Dive

🏊‍♀️ Kansas Travels to Columbia for Mizzou Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. Kansas Swimming and Diving is set for a midseason road trip to Columbia, Missouri to compete at the Mizzou Invite, a three-day event hosted at the Mizzou Aquatic Center on Nov. 15-17. 

The Jayhawks are set for the midseason invite after a 187-113 defeat in their most recent dual against Nebraska. The three-day event in Missouri will begin each day with preliminaries in the morning session, followed by finals in the evening. Prelims will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, with finals to follow at 5:30 p.m. CT. 

Last week, freshman diver Shiyun Lai was tabbed Big 12 Co-Diver of the Week after finishing first in the one-meter event against Nebraska with a point total of 293.18. 

Live scoring for the event will be available on Meet Mobile, while fans can tune in to SECN+ for Wednesday and Thursday’s action. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving X account. A complete schedule of events is listed below. 

ORDER OF EVENTS:  
Prelims: 7:30 warm-up, 9:30 Competition Start 
Finals: 4:00 warm-up, 5:30 Competition Start 
*Times above are set for all three days 

Wednesday, November 15  
Prelims 
100 Fly  
500 Free  
200 IM  
50 free  
Women’s 3M Diving – 12:30 PM  
Finals 
200 Free Relay  
100 Fly  
500 Free  
200 IM  
50 Free  
400 Medley Relay 
Women’s 3M Diving – 6:30 PM 

Thursday, November 16 
Prelims 
400 IM  
200 Free  
100 Breast  
100 Back  
Women’s 1M Diving – 12:30 PM 
Finals 
200 Medley Relay  
400 IM  
200 Free  
100 Breast  
100 Back  
800 Free Relay 
Women’s 1M Diving – 5:30 PM 

Friday, November 17  
Prelims 
200 Back  
100 Free  
200 Breast  
200 Fly  
Women’s Platform Diving – 12:00 PM 
Finals 
1650 Free*  
200 Back  
100 Free  
200 Breast  
200 Fly  
400 Free Relay 
Women’s Platform Diving – 1:45 PM 

Powered by WMT Digital