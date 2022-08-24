⚽️ Kansas Travels to Iowa for Thursday Night Match

Kansas (1-1) at Iowa (1-1) When Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT Where Iowa City, Iowa // Iowa Soccer Complex Watch BTN+ Live Stats Stats Notes Kansas | Iowa Social Media @KUWSoccer | @kansassoccer | Facebook

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are headed on the road for the first time this season as they play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa is the third straight Big Ten opponent to begin the season.

Kansas (1-1) started its season with a pair of home games against Ohio State and Northwestern. KU dropped the season opener 1-0 to Ohio State last Thursday before bouncing back with a 1-0 victory against Northwestern on Sunday. Since the loss to Ohio State, the Buckeyes moved into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll and are now ranked No. 20.

Junior defender Mackenzie Boeve was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Boeve scored the goal in the 1-0 win against Northwestern. The goal marked the first of Boeve’s career and also were the first points of her career. Boeve became the 14th Jayhawk in program history to be awarded Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

The 1-0 shutout of Northwestern was also the first shutout of the season for senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar. Dating back to the 2020-21 season, KU now has 12 shutouts.

Iowa (1-1) began its season in California with games at UCLA and Cal Poly. Similar to KU, the Hawkeyes split those games with a 1-0 loss to UCLA and a 1-0 win against Cal Poly.

Kansas holds a 3-1-0 advantage in the all-time series against Iowa. In the matchup last season in Lawrence, sophomore midfielder Raena Childers scored the golden goal in the 94th minute of overtime to secure a 1-0 win.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on BTN+ and live statistics can be found here. Live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its road trip when it heads to Des Moines on Sunday (Aug. 28) to play Drake. Sunday’s game at Drake will begin at 1 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ESPN+.