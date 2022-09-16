👟 Kansas Travels to Nebraska for First Away Race

LINCOLN, Neb. – Kansas Cross Country travels to Lincoln, Neb., to race at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7th.

The men will be the first to take to the course, with 10 a.m. CT start for the 8K, followed by the women at 10:50 a.m. CT in an 5K race.

This will be the second competition for the Jayhawks. Both teams had a strong showing at the Bob Timmons Classic on Saturday, Sept. 3rd, hosted by KU at Rim Rock Farms. This will also be the first trip Kansas will take this season.

The women’s scored 43 points and finished second at the Bob Timmons Classic, led by Lona Latema who placed first in a time of 17:28.74. Kenadi Krueger placed seventh (19:03.85) for Kansas with Tori Wingrove placing 10th (19:18.24), rounding out KU in the top 10.

The men’s team won the first home meet and were led by Chandler Gibbens, who finished in first place at the home race in a time of 18:21.63.

Six Jayhawks finished in the top 10 in the men’s 6K, Gibbens (first), Tanner Newkirk (fourth), Tanner Talley (fifth), Quenton Walion (seventh), Christopher Stone (ninth) and Sam Hubert (tenth).

Up Next:

Kansas hits the road again on Friday, Sept. 30th, for the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.