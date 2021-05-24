🏐 Kansas Volleyball Camp Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Registration is now open for 2021 Kansas volleyball summer camps at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

The Jayhawks are slated to host five camp sessions, starting June 7 with Junior Skills Camps.

The junior skills camps is split between two sessions – kindergarten through second grade, and grades three through five. The K-2 Junior Skills Camp is June 7-10 from 9-11:30 a.m., while grades 3-5 are also June 7-10 from 1:30-4 p.m.

KU will host a one-day Hitter Camp July 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a setter or defensive specialist camp July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both camps are available for grades 5-12.

From July 8-10, the Skills Camp, which is available for grades 5-12, is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.