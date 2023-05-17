Katia Ustiuzhanina Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year

IRVING, Texas – For the second consecutive season, Kansas Rowing had a student-athlete earn specialty honors from the Big 12 as freshman Katia Ustiuzhanina was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. The conference announced postseason rowing specialty awards on Wednesday afternoon.

A redshirt freshman from Kyiv, Ukraine, Ustiuzhanina joined the Kansas Rowing program in January and quickly made an impact. Less than two weeks into her tenure at Kansas, she popped a 5k time that landed her second on KU’s all-time list. By March, she set the program-record for the fastest raw 2k. She earned her spot on the First Varsity Eight and has elevated the women in the other varsity boats with her presence.