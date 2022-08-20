⚽️ KU Hosts Northwestern on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to Rock Chalk Park on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. CT. Northwestern is the second of three straight Big Ten opponents to start the season.

Kansas (0-1) began its season on Thursday night against Ohio State. The Jayhawks dropped the game 1-0 after a second half goal by the Buckeyes.

Despite being held scoreless, KU did have several opportunities in the match. Freshman forward Lexi Watts and junior forward Shira Elinav each had two shots on goal Thursday.

The Jayhawks roster boasts 18 letterwinners and nine starters from last year’s squad and has 100% of its scoring production back from a season ago.

Northwestern (1-0) enters the match following a 2-1 comeback victory against Kansas State on Thursday night. The Wildcats trailed 1-0 at the half, but goals by Caterina Regazzoni and Emma Phillips in the second half pushed Northwestern to a win.

Kansas holds a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series against Northwestern. The last time the teams played was Sept. 13, 2019 in Evanston when KU won 1-0. Senior defender Ellie Prybylski assisted on the lone goal of the match.

MATCH PROMOTION

Sunday will be Junior Jayhawk Day at Rock Chalk Park. All summer campers and Junior Jayhawks are invited for a special day. There will be fun activities throughout the match, including an ice cream social, face painters, balloon artists, inflatables and more! Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a youth clinic following the game.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) will have the call on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

UP NEXT

Kansas will hit the road for the first time this season when it travels to Iowa (Aug. 25) and Drake (Aug. 28) next week. Thursday’s game at Iowa will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and be available on BTN+.