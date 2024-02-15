⚾ Lanthier Named to NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

DALLAS – Kansas pitcher Ethan Lanthier was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the organization announced on Feb. 14.

A junior transfer from Division II St. Cloud State (Minn.), Lanthier was 1-2 with 4.84 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched in 2023. He recorded 44 strikeouts and one save in his 14 appearances (four starts). This past summer, Lanthier pitched in the Cape Cod League and was named an All-Star.

The Northfield, Minnesota, native was selected to the NCBWA Preseason All-Central Region team in 2023 and was a D2CCCA All-Region Second Team honoree and an All-NSIC First Team recipient in 2022.

Lanthier was 6-0 with a 2.43 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, to go along with 48 strikeouts and one save in 15 appearances in 2022.

Already this year, Lanthier was ranked the No. 16 MLB Draft prospect for 2024 in the Big 12 by D1Baseball, the No. 34 relief pitcher for 2024 by D1Baseball, the No. 50 impact transfer for 2024 by D1Baseball and the No. 51 MLB Draft prospect for 2024 in the Big 12 by Perfect Game.

Kansas opens the 2024 season, the second under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald, on Friday against Illinois-Chicago at 3 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will play three games against UIC at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.