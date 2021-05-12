🏈 Leipold Assembles Experienced Coaching Staff

Borland brings more than 30 years of coaching experience to the Kansas Jayhawks staff, and has served as Leipold’s defensive coordinator at both Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater. In his very first season at Buffalo in 2015, Borland’s defense scored a school-record seven defensive touchdowns to rank second in the nation. He also directed the 2019 defense to one of the best seasons in school history. That unit ranked seventh in the nation in total defense and led the MAC.

Borland spent 21 seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater, prior to his time at Buffalo. He is a member of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He played collegiately at Morningside College in Iowa, where he was a defensive back and team captain.

Leipold on Borland: “I’ve coached with Brian by my side for more than a decade, and I’m very happy he’ll be my side here at Kansas as well. He has directed some dominant defenses throughout his career, and I know he is eager to get things going here. Brian has ties to this area, having coached at Baker University, and will undoubtedly do great things here in Lawrence. There are obviously some very talented offenses in the Big 12, and I know Brian and our staff will be up to the challenge each week.”