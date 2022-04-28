👟 Lona Latema Wins 3,000-Meter Steeplechase at the 112th Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa – University of Kansas sophomore Lona Latema won the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 112th Drake Relays on Thursday, running a personal best time of 10:14.78.

Not only was Latema’s time a personal best, but it also makes her the third fastest Jayhawk in KU history in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, behind only Courtney Coppinger (9:49.04) and Rebeka Stowe (9:52.82).

After trailing Bradley’s Sophia McDonnell for a majority of the race, Latema kicked it into a new gear over the last 800 meters of the race, passing McDonnell and crossing the finish line first in 10:14.78.

With the victory, Latema is the first Jayhawk to win a women’s event at the Drake Relays since Andrea Geubelle captured the women’s triple jump in 2010.

Kansas will be in action on Saturday when they host the Rock Chalk Classic, which serves as KU’s senior day at Rock Chalk Park. The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. CT, with the senior recognition set for 3:45 p.m.