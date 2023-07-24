🏀 Mass Street Run Ends in Third Round of TBT

WICHITA, Kan. – Mass Street advanced to the third round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) but fell to Heartfire, 73-60, Sunday afternoon at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In a Border Showdown battle, Mass Street defeated Show Me, 69-65, in the second round of the TBT on Saturday to advance to face Heartfire.

Before a partisan KU crowd that included many of the current Jayhawks, former Kansas All-American and 2012 Big 12 Player of the Year, Thomas Robinson made a free throw to put the finishing touches in the Show Me contest. Robinson posted a team-high 15 points with six rebounds in the victory as Mass Street opened the game on a 20-6 run and led throughout most of the contest. It was the second-straight game winner for Robinson, who’s put back lay in on a missed free throw won Mass Street’s opener, 70-67, against We Are D3 on July 19, also at Koch Arena.

Playing in the Elam Ending, once the target score is reached, the contest ends. The target score is determined by adding eight points to the lead team after the first dead ball under 4:00, then the clock is turned off.

Former guard Keith Langford added 13 points in Mass Street’s win versus Show Me, while LaGerald Vick added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Mario Little also reach double figures in scoring with 12 points in the win.

Sunday’s crowd was once again KU heavy. Mass Street won the opening quarter 20-14 but Heartfire went on a 22-8 run in the second quarter and never looked back. Guard Rodney Green led Mass Street with 13 points, while Vick and Little added 12 each. Robinson scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, while Kevin Young led the team with nine rebounds in the loss.

Coached by former KU forwards Marcus and Markieff Morris, the Mass Street squad consisted of a who’s who of Jayhawks, all of whom played in the Bill Self era. In addition to the aforementioned, other Mass Street team members included Brandon Rush, Tyshawn Taylor, Jamari Traylor and Mitch Lightfoot.