Men's Golf Withdraws from Desert Intercollegiate

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Kansas Men’s Golf team, the Jayhawks have withdrawn from the Desert Intercollegiate and will pause all activities at this time. Kansas will not participate during the final two days Saturday and Sunday, and will return to Lawrence following the health and safety protocols set by Kansas Team Health.

The Jayhawks were in first place of the tournament after the day one of competition on Friday, shooting 14-under to lead the field.

Kansas is scheduled to return to competition on March 8 at the Lamkin San Diego Classic.