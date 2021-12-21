🏐 Mosser named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

IRVING, Texas – Kansas’ Jenny Mosser was named the Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the year for 2021.

Mosser is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work and has maintained a 4.00 GPA. The Lakeville, Minnesota, native played in all 30 of Kansas’ matches this season and led the team with 388 total points. Mosser has previously received All-Big 12 Second Team and AVCA All-Region recognitions. She was also named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

Mosser is the third Jayhawk to receive the Big 12 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year award since it was established in 2012-13. The previous winners were Cassie Wait in 2016 and Tayler Tolefree in 2012.

A recipient for Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Every Big 12 institution nominates one individual per sport and the winners are selected by a vote of the league head coaches for that sport. The coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

In order to be nominated, the student-athlete must be a junior or senior (athletic and academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.