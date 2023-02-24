🏀 No. 3 Kansas to Host West Virginia Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas (23-5, 11-4) returns home against West Virginia (16-12, 5-10) Saturday, Feb. 25. The game from Allen Fieldhouse will begin at 3 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN.

TIPOFF

Kansas and Texas sit atop the Big 12 standings with 11-4 league records, two games ahead of Baylor and Kansas State, who are both at 9-6. Kansas has the Big 12’s longest active winning streak at five games after its 63-58 win at No. 24 TCU on Feb. 20. West Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak with an 85-67 win against Oklahoma State on Feb. 20.

This contest features two Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coaches with Kansas’ Bill Self being inducted in 2017 and West Virginia’s Bob Huggins in 2022.

Kansas leads the overall series with West Virginia, 19-6, including a 10-0 record in Allen Fieldhouse. KU has won four-straight against WVU, including a 76-62 win on Jan. 7, 2023, in Morgantown.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,380 victories.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET Rankings through games played on Feb. 22. Kansas is No. 1 in NET Strength of Schedule and its 13 Quadrant 1 wins are the most in NCAA Division I. Texas and Purdue are next with nine.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 in each of the last 35 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 35 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

An All-America and national player of the year candidate, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 ppg, which is 28th nationally, rebounds per game at 8.5 and double-doubles with nine.

An Academic All-America candidate, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is seventh nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.20. He is second in the league and seventh nationally in assists per game at 6.3. Harris has 26 assists and two turnovers in his last three games.

Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. is second in the Big 12 in steals (2.2), which is 27th nationally. He is third in the league in rebounds per game at 7.4 rpg.

Freshman Gradey Dick is a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week who leads the team with 66 threes made, which are fifth on the KU freshman all-time list. Dick is shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas concludes the home portion of the 2022-23 season when it hosts Texas Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas leads the overall series with Texas Tech, 42-9, including a 21-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse.

Beginning in 1983-84, Kansas has won 39-straight Senior Nights, or home finales. KU will honor Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar Jr. for the Texas Tech contest along with managers Jaden Gard (Erie, Kan.) and Davis Gunnigle (Overland Park, Kan.).