🏀 Paul Pierce Enshrined into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas men’s basketball great Paul Pierce was one of eight individuals inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Sunday evening at The College Basketball Experience (CBE) in Kansas City, Missouri. It was Pierce’s second hall of fame enshrinement of 2021. In September he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Joining Pierce in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 was Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders. The Class of 2021 is the 16th induction class in the college hall’s history.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame opened in 2006 with 11 KU-related players and coaches being part of the founding class. Pierce joins Danny Manning (2008) and Clyde Lovellette (2012) as formally being inducted from Kansas. Other KU-related players and coaches include: F.C. “Phog” Allen, Larry Brown, Paul Endacott, William Johnson, Arthur “Dutch” Lonborg, John McLendon, Ralph Miller, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith and Roy Williams.