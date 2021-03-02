🏈 Pooka Williams Jr., Earns Invitation to 2021 NFL Scouting Combine

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Running back Pooka Williams officially earned an invitation to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

The combine this year is virtual under current COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but the NFL still released a full list of invitees. Williams will participate in the Kansas Football Pro Day on Friday, where his results and video of his workout will be shared with NFL personnel.

Williams played in 26 games for the Jayhawks over three seasons and rushed for 2,382 yards on 415 carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He showed off his versatility during his time as a Jayhawk, catching 66 passes for 534 yards and four touchdowns. He also totaled 443 yards on kick returns, including a return for a touchdown this year against West Virginia.

This marks the fourth straight year Kansas has been represented at the combine. Last year, Hakeem Adeniji and Azur Kamara both received in invitations. In 2019, Daniel Wise attended, one year after fellow defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong received an invitation in 2018.

