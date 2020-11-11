🎾 Raphaelle Lacasse Signs NLI with KU Tennis

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas tennis head coach Todd Chapman announced the signing of Raphaelle Lacasse Wednesday to a National Letter of Intent. Lacasse will join the Jayhawks in January 2021.

"We couldn’t be more excited about Raphaelle joining our KU tennis program. We have followed Raphaelle’s progress and development for several years, and she is only getting better."

A native of Pierrefonds, Quebec, Canada, Lacasse has been ranked as high as No. 729 in WTA singles and 796 in doubles.

“Raphaelle has extensive professional experience, which we believe will help her transition smoothly into the highest levels of collegiate tennis,” stated Chapman. “We can’t wait for Raphaelle to get to campus and start working with her to help her reach all of her goals on and off the court.”

Lacasse’s boasts a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 11.26. She is currently ranked No. 160 in the world by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) while holding a career-high ranking of No. 157. In November 2019, she claimed the ITF W15 Cancun singles title after qualifying for both the W60 Toronto and W60 Saguenay events in October 2019.