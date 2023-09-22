🏐 Ray Bechard to Debut New Hawk Talk Location on September 25

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Hawk Talk with Coach Ray Bechard is set to return for a new season at a new location. The show will debut on Monday, September 25, at Big Mill in Lawrence from 6-7 p.m. CT.

This will serve as the first Hawk Talk in the new location of choice, Big Mill, and it will be Coach Bechard’s first Hawk Talk of the 2023 season. There are four Hawk Talks scheduled with the next one set for Oct. 24.

Under Bechard, Kansas volleyball has posted a 9-1 record this season, ranking 17th in this week’s AVCA poll. The Jayhawks have been in the Top 25 for four consecutive weeks, holding the longest-standing win streak in the Big 12 right now after winning their last seven matches.

“Big Mill is proud to be the new home for the Kansas Volleyball and Women’s Basketball Hawk Talk Coaches Shows this season,” said Brad Ziegler, owner of Big Mill. “We are excited to be a part of these great women’s athletic programs at Kansas and welcome all Jayhawk fans to join us at Big Mill for these shows.”

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can also submit questions to Coach Bechard on the front page of KUAthletics.com. The show will be available the next day on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. Spectrum Sports Kansas City and Cox Cable will also re-air the show on delay. Fans can check their local listing for day and time of those airings.

Big Mill is home to their famous Detroit Style Pizza, along with Coneys, Burgers, Wings, Shareable Apps and Delicious Cocktails. Big Mill is located on the corner of 9th and Mississippi in Lawrence.