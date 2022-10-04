👟 Redwine Adds Doug Reynolds to Track and Field Staff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Stanley Redwine has announced the addition of Doug Reynolds to the track and field coaching staff on Tuesday (October 4).

Reynolds has coached four NCAA individual champions, one NCAA collegiate record holders and two Olympians. In addition, he has worked with three IAAF World Championship competitors, 53 NCAA D1 All-Americans, 26 individual conference champions and three conference athlete of the year recipients.

Reynolds comes to Kansas from Florida State University, where he was an assistant coach for a year.

Reynolds coached at New Mexico State from 2017-2021, where he served as the Director/Head Coach of Track and Field.

In 2020, Reynolds produced six WAC Champions on the indoor team in Lashir Tremble (60m, 200m), Brooke Wallace (400m dash), Jess Dominguez (3,000m), Telecia Briscoe (60m hurdles), and Keyarha Wilson (high jump). Reynolds also guided the 4x400m relay team to gold.

In the 2019 cross country season, Reynolds helped the Aggies to a combined four top-five finishes throughout the season, including a fourth-place finish for both the men and women at the WAC Championships.

During the 2019 outdoor season, six New Mexico State athletes qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

The Aggies posted a second-place finish as a team and eight individual titles went home with the squad. Reynolds guided the throwers when they swept the medals in the hammer throw at the WAC Championships. Mitchell’s first place finish also resulted in a program record mark of (60-98m, 200-0).

The Aggies finished second at the WAC Indoor Championships in 2019 with seven individual titles. Keosha Sanders (7.42) and Asjah Wallace (8.45) set program records for the 60m and the 60m hurdles, respectively, at the conference meet. Additionally, Wallace was named the meet’s outstanding track performer and the high point award winner.

At the WAC Outdoor Championships, NM State placed third at the WAC Outdoor Championships, the program’s best finish ever, in 2018. The Aggies walked away with the gold in three of the four throws events and had eight titles overall at the meet. Yemisi Oroyinyin took home the title for the shot put with a throw of 14.97m (49-1.5) while Taniya Mitchell posted a mark of 52.37m (171-10). All five of the NM State athletes that participated in the javelin scored for the Aggie squad with Alyssa Covarrubia taking the crown with 42.09m (138-1) and Aubrey Salas making the podium in third with a mark of 36.55m (119-11). Katara Nelson was named the meet’s Outstanding Track Performer and High Point Award winner when the senior won the 100m (11.41) and 200m (23.45) while also winning the 4x100m (46.11) and 4x400m (3:43.54) relays.

For his first indoor season with the Aggies, Reynolds had three athletes take home WAC individual titles at the 2018 WAC Indoor Championship including Lashira Tremble in the 60m (7.51), Tanisha Scott in the 200m (24.35), and Keyarha Wilson in the high jump (1.69m, 5-6.5). Tremble’s first-place finish also set an NM State indoor record for the event. In the throws, Yemisi Oroyinyin threw 13.78m (45-2.5) in the shot put and Taylor Stutely posted a mark of 16.23m (53-3) for a pair of runner-up finishes. As a team, the Aggies finished in third place.

During his first cross country season with the Aggies, Reynolds saw the women’s cross country team bring home the crown at the 2017 WAC Cross Country Championships. Crissey Amberg posted a runner-up finish at the meet and she joined Julia Yescas and Jess Dominguez on the All-WAC teams following the race. On the men’s side, four of the five Aggie runners who placed at the conference championship came away with All-WAC accolades following the team’s third-place finish.

Prior to New Mexico State, Reynolds was an assistant coach in charge of throws at the University of Alabama. His athletes began leaving their mark in the Tide’s record books in 2013. Freshman Elias Hakansson smashed the school records in both the weight throw and the hammer throw multiple times over the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons. Hakansson received SEC All-Freshmen honors for the indoor and outdoor seasons when he finished third in the weight throw at the SEC Indoor Meet and third in the hammer throw at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Hakansson closed out the season by earning First-Team All-America honors when he finished in eighth place at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Reynolds earned the South Region Assistant Coach of the Year award from the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) in 2014 after impressive performances by his squad that year. At the 2014 SEC Indoor Championships, the Tide took home the gold and silver medals in the weight throw. The season was capped off with Hayden Reed winning the discus title at the NCAA Outdoor Championship and USA Track & Field meets.

At the 2016 SEC Outdoor Championships in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Reynolds’ men’s discus team swept the medals for the first time in program history. It was also the Tide’s first gold medal in the event since 1987. Eight Alabama throwers placed on the men’s national top-20 rankings in either the discus, hammer throw, javelin or shot put during the 2016 season.

Reynolds joined Alabama’s staff as a throws coach after spending six seasons at Kentucky, where his student-athletes won nine SEC championships while also setting seven program records. In his first season with the Wildcats, Reynolds was named the 2006 NCAA Mideast Region Throws Coach of the Year.

In 2008, Reynolds coached Rashaud Scott to an NCAA title in the discus. Scott was one of two Wildcats that helped UK earn its best point total in the event in school history.

Reynolds also helped UK’s Colin Boevers to his second SEC discus title, and the program’s fourth-straight title in the event in 2011. That same year, Reynolds helped Boevers to a fourth-place finish in the event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

On his women’s team, Mary Angell was the 2011 SEC runner-up in the discus and competed at the USA Track & Field Championships. Under Reynolds’ guidance, Ashley Muffet earned four All-America honors, two SEC Commissioners Cups, two SEC championships and a 2009 SEC Outdoor Co-Field Athlete of the Year award.

Before he joined the Wildcat staff, Reynolds worked at the University of Arizona, Boise State University and the University of Kansas. Two of his star pupils – Jarred Rome (Boise State) and Scott Russell (Kansas) – competed in the summer Olympic games and took part in the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships. A six-time All-American at Boise State, Rome was a two-time United States outdoor champion in the discus. He also represented Team USA at the 2004 Olympics, where he finished in 13th place. Russell was a six-time All-American, who claimed five Big 12 titles in three different events. In 2002, Reynolds coached Russell to an NCAA title in the javelin throw. Russell went on to represent Canada at the 2008 Olympics, where he placed 10th in the javelin.

A graduate of Arizona, Reynolds earned national recognition as a Pac-10 champion in the discus, which also earned him a No. 1 NCAA ranking in the event. In 1996, he was the National Junior College Athletic Association shot put and discus champion and competed in both the 1997 and 1999 World University Games, where he took home a bronze medal in the discus. He competed at the 1999 and 2003 Pan American Games for the United States, where he was a finalist in the discus both years. During his career, Reynolds’ highest ranking was third in the country and 10th in the world in the discus throw.