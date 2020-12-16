🏈 #RUN21 Signing Day Spotlight: Cornerbacks

Coming off a season where true freshmen cornerbacks Karon Prunty and Duece Mayberry had breakout rookie seasons for the Jayhawks, all eyes are on the cornerbacks this signing class to see what’s coming next through the pipeline.

The Jayhawks, and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson, signed two players in the early period. Here’s a closer look:

Name: DeVonte Wilson

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 192

Hometown: Quincy, Fla.

High School: Robert F Munroe Day School

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Coached by Alex Lehky…Helped lead team to an 8-1 record as a senior…Notched one interception, two passes defended and one fumble recovery as a senior…Began high school career at Islands High School in Savannah, Georgia…247 Sports ranks him as a top-1,500 national recruit.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Name: Cam’Ron Dabney

Height/Weight: 5’10”, 175

Hometown: Gainesville, Ga.

High School: Cherokee Bluff HS

What to know: A 247 Sports composite three-star recruit…Began his high school career at Riverside Military Academy, before transferring to Cherokee Bluff HS…Played for coach Tommy Jones at Cherokee Bluff as a senior, leading team to 11-2 record…Offensively, had 19 carries for 159 yards, while catching 21 passes for 346 yards…Accounted for nine total touchdowns…Totaled 26 tackles, one interception and a fumble recovery on defense…Added one punt return for a touchdown…Played quarterback for Riverside Military, throwing for 821 yards and 12 touchdowns to just one interception in 2019 as a junior…Also rushed for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns…Had 34 tackles, nine passed defended and one interception as a junior defensive back.