🏈 Six Jayhawks Appear on 2024 Senior Bowl Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are represented by six players on the 11th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. Earning a spot on the list are quarterback Jalon Daniels, wide receiver Luke Grimm, safety Kenny Logan Jr., offensive linemen Mike Novitsky and Dominick Puni, and linebacker Craig Young.

The watch list is composed of 720 position players who were evaluated by the Senior Bowl staff and identified by the scouting team as the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football. Every player on the list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2019 high school graduate or a true four-year player.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1,100 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. In each of the past three years, the Reese’s Senior Bowl has had 100 or more players drafted and over 40 percent of the entire draft class, which are both record-setting figures for any all-star game.

Daniels has previously been selected to six award watch lists, in addition to being named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He appears on watch lists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Manning Award, Walter Camp Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy.

Grimm led the Jayhawks in receptions (52) and touchdowns (6) last season, while ranking second on the team with 623 receiving yards. He’s appeared in 28 games at KU over the past three years, totaling 93 receptions for 1,227 cards and 11 touchdowns.

Logan Jr. has been KU’s leading tackler in each of the past three seasons and earlier this month he was named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented to the most versatile player in major college football. Logan has excelled on defense with over 100 tackles in each of the past two seasons, and on special teams, where he has averaged 23.5 yards per return for his career.

Novitsky has started all 25 games at center for the Jayhawks the past two seasons. Last season, he anchored an offensive line that ranked No. 7 in the country with just 12 sacks allowed. Novitsky is a two-time All-Big 12 selection while at Kansas and earlier this month he was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the fourth consecutive season.

Puni made an immediate impact at Kansas last season, starting all 13 games at left guard as the Jayhawks advanced to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. He received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2022 and has been named a Preseason All-Big 12 selection by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Young is in his second season as a Jayhawk after starting 12-of-13 games at linebacker in 2022. He was third on the team in tackles (60) and tackles for loss (5.5) last season, while ranking second with 4.5 sacks. Heading into the 2023 season, Young received Preseason All-Big 12 selections from Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Kansas has had 41 players compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl all-time, including participants in each of the past two seasons. Kyron Johnson was selected for the event in 2022 before becoming a fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, while Lonnie Phelps Jr. played this past season and later signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

