Statement from Kansas Basketball Head Coach Bill Self

“Chancellor Girod, Jeff Long and I fully support the decision by the Big 12 Conference and appreciate their commitment to working through this situation with us. Like I said last night, I am disappointed and embarrassed by what transpired because there is no place for that type of behavior in any competition. After meeting with my team and discussing the incident in detail, it is evident that everyone fully understands the magnitude of their actions and all are remorseful for what occurred. We represent the University of Kansas and will all learn from this experience moving forward.”

The Big 12 Conference today announced the following suspensions for the players involved in the altercation near the conclusion of Tuesday’s Kansas State at Kansas men’s basketball game:

Kansas

Silvio De Sousa – 12 games

David McCormack – 2 games

Kansas State

James Love – 8 games

Antonio Gordon – 3 games

Additionally, both programs were reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies as a result of players leaving the bench area during the incident.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”